Macon Rutland blanks Columbus Jordan Voc

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Macon Rutland bottled Columbus Jordan Voc 49-0 in Georgia high school football action on October 6.
Macon Rutland drew first blood by forging a 19-0 margin over Columbus Jordan Voc after the first quarter.
The Hurricanes registered a 36-0 advantage at intermission over the Red Jackets.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Hurricanes put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Red Jackets 13-0 in the last stanza.
