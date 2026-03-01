It’s offensive line’s time to shine on final day of NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine has reached its final day.
Offensive linemen will run, jump and side-shuffle their way Sunday through skill and athletic testing at Lucas Oil Stadium. After Saturday’s glam — quarterbacks threw passes to smooth-moving receivers while running backs dodged tackling dummies — Sunday offers a dose of grit.
The Falcons don’t have a glaring need on their offensive line, but they have reasons to think about the future at multiple positions. Center Ryan Neuzil and right tackle Kaleb McGary, who missed all of last season with a left leg injury, are entering the final year of their contracts. Succession plans or upgrades may come at either spot.
Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said any decisions about building the team’s future on the offensive line will “come in time” by general manager Ian Cunningham.
“I think Ian’s got a great handle of those type of things, where you have one foot in the present, one foot in the future,” Stefanski said. “And certainly everybody wants depth at every single position.”
The Falcons, who own one pick in every round apart from the first and fifth, will get a glimpse at the 2026 draft class’s offensive linemen Sunday. Here are five players to watch during the last two sessions, which will be televised on NFL Network.
Austin Barber, OT, Florida
Barber will likely require a Day 2 pick, but he started 38 games across five years in Gainesville, Florida, and earned third-team All-SEC honors in 2025. The 6-foot-6, 314-pound Barber has experience at both left and right tackle, making him a potential swing tackle at the next level with the resume of a developmental starter.
Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama
Another SEC center, Brailsford became a team captain in 2025 at Alabama and earned various all-conference and All-American honors in each of his three years as a starter. Brailsford’s first year of extensive action came in 2023 at Washington, where he snapped to Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. en route to the national championship game. Brailsford, who stands 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds, is a Day 3 fit for the team’s zone scheme because of his quickness and athleticism.
Billy Schrauth, G, Notre Dame
Like Wagner, Schrauth was recruited to Notre Dame by Rees. Schrauth started 22 games for the Fighting Irish, earning snaps at both guard spots. His athleticism translates favorably to Stefanski’s zone system, and as a team captain this past season at Notre Dame, Schrauth checks the character box too. He’s projected to be a third-round pick.
Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
Perhaps the draft’s top center, Slaughter projects as a plug-and-play starter at the next level. He’s expected to be a Day 2 pick, so the Falcons will have to commit to replacing Neuzil, but Slaughter has a strong resume. The 6-foot-4, 303-pound Slaughter started 33 games over the past three seasons and twice earned first-team All-SEC honors.
Aamil Wagner, OT, Notre Dame
Wagner, a team captain in 2025 who has started at right tackle the past two years for the Fighting Irish, has direct ties to the Falcons’ coaching staff. Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees helped recruit Wagner to Notre Dame in 2022, and they spent Wagner’s true freshman season together. If the Falcons want to add depth at right tackle, Wagner could be an option on Day 3.