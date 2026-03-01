It’s offensive line’s time to shine on final day of NFL Combine

Alabama offensive linemen Parker Brailsford (center left) and Wilkin Formby (right) look to stop Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin (center) from pressuring Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson during the SEC Championship game in December. (Jason Getz/AJC)

These five O-linemen working out Sunday could fit into the Falcons’ plans.

Offensive linemen will run, jump and side-shuffle their way Sunday through skill and athletic testing at Lucas Oil Stadium. After Saturday’s glam — quarterbacks threw passes to smooth-moving receivers while running backs dodged tackling dummies — Sunday offers a dose of grit.

The Falcons don’t have a glaring need on their offensive line, but they have reasons to think about the future at multiple positions. Center Ryan Neuzil and right tackle Kaleb McGary, who missed all of last season with a left leg injury, are entering the final year of their contracts. Succession plans or upgrades may come at either spot.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said any decisions about building the team’s future on the offensive line will “come in time” by general manager Ian Cunningham.

“I think Ian’s got a great handle of those type of things, where you have one foot in the present, one foot in the future,” Stefanski said. “And certainly everybody wants depth at every single position.”

The Falcons, who own one pick in every round apart from the first and fifth, will get a glimpse at the 2026 draft class’s offensive linemen Sunday. Here are five players to watch during the last two sessions, which will be televised on NFL Network.