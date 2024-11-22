High School Sports
Longest second-round road trips for Georgia high school football playoff teams

The Valdosta Wildcats take to the field during the Valdosta at South Gwinnett football game in Gwinnett on September 13, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

The Valdosta Wildcats take to the field during the Valdosta at South Gwinnett football game in Gwinnett on September 13, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
1 hour ago

These are second-round road trips of 150 miles or longer. The shortest trip is King’s Ridge Christian at Fellowship Christian, which is about seven miles.

295 - Thomas County Central at Rome

279 - Jeff Davis at Fannin Co.

279 - Valdosta at Carrollton

278 - Benedictine at Ola

277 - Mount Paran Christian at Calvary Day

259 - Lowndes at Buford

258 - Trion at Telfair Co.

254 - Jenkins at Stephenson

250 - Mitchell Co. at Lincoln Co.

250 - Bowdon at Metter

244 - Temple at Thomasville

238 - Pierce Co. at Columbia

231 - Collins Hill at Colquitt Co.

224 - Ware Co. at North Oconee

205 - East Paulding at Lee Co.

204 - Ringgold at Carver (Columbus)

202 - Carver (Atlanta) at Appling Co.

184 - Commerce at Toombs Co.

168 - Elbert Co. at Heard Co.

167 - Stephens Co. at Callaway

152 - Jenkins Co. at Macon Co.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

