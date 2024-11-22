Longest second-round road trips for Georgia high school football playoff teams

These are second-round road trips of 150 miles or longer. The shortest trip is King’s Ridge Christian at Fellowship Christian, which is about seven miles.
295 - Thomas County Central at Rome
279 - Jeff Davis at Fannin Co.
279 - Valdosta at Carrollton
278 - Benedictine at Ola
277 - Mount Paran Christian at Calvary Day
259 - Lowndes at Buford
258 - Trion at Telfair Co.
254 - Jenkins at Stephenson
250 - Mitchell Co. at Lincoln Co.
250 - Bowdon at Metter
244 - Temple at Thomasville
238 - Pierce Co. at Columbia
231 - Collins Hill at Colquitt Co.
224 - Ware Co. at North Oconee
205 - East Paulding at Lee Co.
204 - Ringgold at Carver (Columbus)
202 - Carver (Atlanta) at Appling Co.
184 - Commerce at Toombs Co.
168 - Elbert Co. at Heard Co.
167 - Stephens Co. at Callaway
152 - Jenkins Co. at Macon Co.
