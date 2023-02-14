X
Dark Mode Toggle

Lithonia squeezes past Tucker

Sports
By Sports Bot
43 minutes ago

Lithonia finally found a way to top Tucker 39-31 in Georgia girls basketball action on February 13.

In recent action on January 31, Lithonia faced off against Tucker . For results, click here. Lithonia took on Tucker on January 31 at Tucker High School. Click here for a recap.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photo

Top five storylines as Braves begin spring training

Credit: AP

Super Bowl 57 inactives: Chiefs vs. Eagles

Credit: AP

Last-second loss for Georgia Tech against Wake Forest

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

A high ceiling above, Georgia Tech’s Deivon Smith strains to reach it

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

A high ceiling above, Georgia Tech’s Deivon Smith strains to reach it

Credit: Contributed

Ralph Stokes first Black man elected president of Georgia golf association
The Latest

Lithonia narrowly edges Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. in tight triumph
43m ago
Class 5A basketball region tournament schedule, scores
Sports Insider: In-depth NFL news on Super Bowl Sunday
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia judge: Portions of Trump grand jury report to be released this week
12h ago
IRS won’t tax most relief checks from states last year; what it means for Ga.
Super Bowl ads -- Celebs, humor, lots of dogs
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top