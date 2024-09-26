List: Teams in each GHSA class allowing fewest points through Week 6

Breaking: What to know about travel cancellations ahead of Hurricane Helene
The Collins Hill football team celebrates after its 21-14 win over Woodward Academy, Aug. 24, 2024.

The Collins Hill football team celebrates after its 21-14 win over Woodward Academy, Aug. 24, 2024.
By
48 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 6A

9.6 - Lowndes

9.6 - Grayson

11.6 - Hillgrove

12.6 - Collins Hill

13.6 - Richmond Hill

14.2 - Carrollton

14.4 - Buford

14.6 - Central Gwinnett

15.0 - Douglas County

15.4 - North Gwinnett

Class 5A

10.2 - Lakeside (Evans)

10.4 - Milton

11.2 - Coffee

12.3 - Sprayberry

12.4 - New Manchester

12.8 - Woodstock

13.0 - River Ridge

13.2 - Thomas County Central

14.6 - Newnan

14.8 - Decatur

Class 4A

3.5 - Marist

6.0 - North Oconee

6.5 - Cartersville

6.6 - Ola

7.5 - Cedartown

10.2 - Harris County

11.8 - Northside (Columbus)

13.0 - Walnut Grove

13.2 - Blessed Trinity

13.4 - Jackson (Atlanta)

13.4 - St. Pius

Class 3A

5.8 - Northwest Whitfield

7.2 - Sandy Creek

7.5 - Mary Persons

9.4 - Long County

9.6 - Westside (Augusta)

10.6 - Westover

12.0 - Calvary Day

12.8 - Cherokee Bluff

12.8 - LaGrange

13.4 - Douglass

Class 2A

7.0 - Pierce County

7.4 - Carver (Columbus)

8.0 - Sumter County

11.0 - Miller Grove

11.4 - Hebron Christian

12.6 - North Cobb Christian

12.8 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

14.0 - Lovett

15.2 - Burke County

15.2 - Carver (Atlanta)

Class A Division I

6.6 - Chattooga

7.3 - Mount Bethel Christian

8.2 - Savannah Christian

8.4 - Fannin County

8.6 - Jasper County

9.2 - Vidalia

10.4 - Jeff Davis

11.3 - Lamar County

12.2 - Toombs County

12.6 - Northeast

Class A Division II

5.5 - Manchester

8.8 - Wilcox County

9.0 - McIntosh County Academy

9.4 - Taylor County

10.3 - Metter

11.8 - Johnson County

12.4 - Lincoln County

13.2 - Greene County

13.4 - Emanuel County Institute

13.6 - Wheeler County

