List: Teams in each GHSA class allowing fewest points through Week 6

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 6A
9.6 - Lowndes
9.6 - Grayson
11.6 - Hillgrove
12.6 - Collins Hill
13.6 - Richmond Hill
14.2 - Carrollton
14.4 - Buford
14.6 - Central Gwinnett
15.0 - Douglas County
15.4 - North Gwinnett
Class 5A
10.2 - Lakeside (Evans)
10.4 - Milton
11.2 - Coffee
12.3 - Sprayberry
12.4 - New Manchester
12.8 - Woodstock
13.0 - River Ridge
13.2 - Thomas County Central
14.6 - Newnan
14.8 - Decatur
Class 4A
3.5 - Marist
6.0 - North Oconee
6.5 - Cartersville
6.6 - Ola
7.5 - Cedartown
10.2 - Harris County
11.8 - Northside (Columbus)
13.0 - Walnut Grove
13.2 - Blessed Trinity
13.4 - Jackson (Atlanta)
13.4 - St. Pius
Class 3A
5.8 - Northwest Whitfield
7.2 - Sandy Creek
7.5 - Mary Persons
9.4 - Long County
9.6 - Westside (Augusta)
10.6 - Westover
12.0 - Calvary Day
12.8 - Cherokee Bluff
12.8 - LaGrange
13.4 - Douglass
Class 2A
7.0 - Pierce County
7.4 - Carver (Columbus)
8.0 - Sumter County
11.0 - Miller Grove
11.4 - Hebron Christian
12.6 - North Cobb Christian
12.8 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
14.0 - Lovett
15.2 - Burke County
15.2 - Carver (Atlanta)
Class A Division I
6.6 - Chattooga
7.3 - Mount Bethel Christian
8.2 - Savannah Christian
8.4 - Fannin County
8.6 - Jasper County
9.2 - Vidalia
10.4 - Jeff Davis
11.3 - Lamar County
12.2 - Toombs County
12.6 - Northeast
Class A Division II
5.5 - Manchester
8.8 - Wilcox County
9.0 - McIntosh County Academy
9.4 - Taylor County
10.3 - Metter
11.8 - Johnson County
12.4 - Lincoln County
13.2 - Greene County
13.4 - Emanuel County Institute
13.6 - Wheeler County
