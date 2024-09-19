High School Sports

List: Teams in each GHSA class allowing fewest points through Week 5

High school football

By
1 hour ago

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 6A

8.3 - Rockdale County

9.6 - Lowndes

10.0 - Richmond Hill

11.8 - Carrollton

12.0 - Grayson

12.5 - Campbell

13.0 - Hillgrove

13.3 - North Forsyth

14.0 - Collins Hill

14.0 - Central Gwinnett

Class 5A

9.3 - Lakeside (Evans)

10.8 - New Manchester

12.3 - Coffee

12.8 - Woodstock

13.0 - River Ridge

13.0 - Milton

13.2 - Thomas County Central

13.3 - Newnan

14.2 - Sprayberry

15.0 - Tri-Cities

Class 4A

2.3 - Marist

5.8 - North Oconee

6.4 - Cartersville

6.6 - Ola

9.0 - Cedartown

9.3 - Harris County

10.0 - St. Pius

10.0 - Drew

11.5 - Walnut Grove

11.8 - Northside (Columbus)

Class 3A

4.8 - Northwest Whitfield

7.3 - Calvary Day

7.5 - Mary Persons

7.5 - Long County

8.0 - Westside (Augusta)

9.0 - Sandy Creek

10.0 - Monroe Area

11.0 - LaGrange

12.8 - Cherokee Bluff

13.3 - Westover

Class 2A

5.3 - Pierce County

6.5 - Sumter County

8.3 - Hebron Christian

8.6 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

9.3 - Carver (Columbus)

11.0 - Miller Grove

12.6 - North Cobb Christian

14.3 - Franklin County

14.8 - North Murray

15.2 - Burke County

Class A Division I

5.3 - King’s Ridge Christian

6.0 - Jeff Davis

6.5 - Chattooga

7.3 - Mount Bethel Christian

8.2 - Savannah Christian

8.3 - Lamar County

8.8 - Jasper County

9.2 - Vidalia

10.5 - Fannin County

11.5 - Mount Paran Christian

Class A Division II

7.0 - Taylor County

7.3 - Manchester

7.8 - McIntosh County Academy

9.3 - Wilcox County

10.0 - Randolph-Clay

11.3 - Metter

11.8 - Lincoln County

12.3 - Seminole County

13.0 - Wheeler County

13.2 - Greene County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

