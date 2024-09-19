List: Teams in each GHSA class allowing fewest points through Week 5

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 6A
8.3 - Rockdale County
9.6 - Lowndes
10.0 - Richmond Hill
11.8 - Carrollton
12.0 - Grayson
12.5 - Campbell
13.0 - Hillgrove
13.3 - North Forsyth
14.0 - Collins Hill
14.0 - Central Gwinnett
Class 5A
9.3 - Lakeside (Evans)
10.8 - New Manchester
12.3 - Coffee
12.8 - Woodstock
13.0 - River Ridge
13.0 - Milton
13.2 - Thomas County Central
13.3 - Newnan
14.2 - Sprayberry
15.0 - Tri-Cities
Class 4A
2.3 - Marist
5.8 - North Oconee
6.4 - Cartersville
6.6 - Ola
9.0 - Cedartown
9.3 - Harris County
10.0 - St. Pius
10.0 - Drew
11.5 - Walnut Grove
11.8 - Northside (Columbus)
Class 3A
4.8 - Northwest Whitfield
7.3 - Calvary Day
7.5 - Mary Persons
7.5 - Long County
8.0 - Westside (Augusta)
9.0 - Sandy Creek
10.0 - Monroe Area
11.0 - LaGrange
12.8 - Cherokee Bluff
13.3 - Westover
Class 2A
5.3 - Pierce County
6.5 - Sumter County
8.3 - Hebron Christian
8.6 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
9.3 - Carver (Columbus)
11.0 - Miller Grove
12.6 - North Cobb Christian
14.3 - Franklin County
14.8 - North Murray
15.2 - Burke County
Class A Division I
5.3 - King’s Ridge Christian
6.0 - Jeff Davis
6.5 - Chattooga
7.3 - Mount Bethel Christian
8.2 - Savannah Christian
8.3 - Lamar County
8.8 - Jasper County
9.2 - Vidalia
10.5 - Fannin County
11.5 - Mount Paran Christian
Class A Division II
7.0 - Taylor County
7.3 - Manchester
7.8 - McIntosh County Academy
9.3 - Wilcox County
10.0 - Randolph-Clay
11.3 - Metter
11.8 - Lincoln County
12.3 - Seminole County
13.0 - Wheeler County
13.2 - Greene County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author