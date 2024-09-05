High School Sports

List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 3

Gainesville players prepare to take the field before their season-opening game against Marietta at Northcutt Stadium on Aug. 16, 2024.

Credit: Chip Saye

Credit: Chip Saye

Gainesville players prepare to take the field before their season-opening game against Marietta at Northcutt Stadium on Aug. 16, 2024.
By
1 hour ago

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 6A

4.7 - Campbell

6.0 - Richmond Hill

6.7 - Lowndes

7.0 - Rockdale County

7.0 - Heritage (Conyers)

10.0 - Douglas County

10.0 - North Gwinnett

11.3 - Grayson

13.5 - Chapel Hill

13.7 - Valdosta

Class 5A

5.0 - Bradwell Institute

5.7 - Woodstock

5.7 - Gainesville

6.7 - Sprayberry

8.5 - Lovejoy

9.7 - New Manchester

11.7 - Coffee

12.7 - Milton

13.0 - East Paulding

13.0 - Newnan

Class 4A

2.0 - Cartersville

2.0 - Ola

2.3 - Cass

3.5 - Marist

5.0 - North Oconee

7.0 - Northside (Columbus)

8.0 - Cambridge

9.3 - Blessed Trinity

10.0 - Jackson (Atlanta)

10.3 - Harris County

Class 3A

3.0 - Mary Persons

3.0 - Westside (Augusta)

4.0 - West Laurens

4.0 - Northwest Whitfield

5.0 - Long County

7.0 - East Hall

8.0 - Calvary Day

10.0 - Monroe Area

10.0 - Upson-Lee

12.0 - Sandy Creek

Class 2A

2.3 - North Cobb Christian

6.0 - Butler

7.0 - Pierce County

8.0 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

8.7 - Sumter County

10.0 - Hebron Christian

11.3 - Stephens County

11.3 - Ringgold

12.3 - Carver (Columbus)

13.3 - Franklin County

13.3 - Redan

Class A Division I

0.0 - Chattooga

3.0 - ACE Charter

4.7 - Savannah Christian

6.0 - Jeff Davis

7.0 - Toombs County

7.0 - King’s Ridge Christian

8.0 - Gordon Central

8.3 - Bleckley County

9.0 - Lamar County

9.3 - Jasper County

Class A Division II

6.3 - Lincoln County

7.7 - Greene County

8.0 - Manchester

8.3 - Wilcox County

9.5 - McIntosh County Academy

11.0 - Taylor County

11.7 - Greenville

13.3 - Seminole County

14.0 - Emanuel County Institute

14.0 - Screven County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Giana Barahona

Week 3 Softball Rankings
Placeholder Image

Credit: GHSA

Week 3 Volleyball Rankings
Placeholder Image

List: Maxwell Ratings’ ranking of regions in each classification
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Friday recap: North Gwinnett, Roswell, Marist, Blessed Trinity shine
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Weekend Preview: Top 10 Georgia high school football games of Week 434m ago
4 Questions with Morgan County head coach Clint Jenkins54m ago
Former Cedar Grove star Bo Walker to play at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
Featured
Placeholder Image

GBI identifies 4 killed in Georgia school shooting; 14-year-old in custody
Tennessee Tech ‘not thrilled’ to face No. 1 Georgia between the hedges
Despite discrimination lawsuit, Atlanta venture capital firm is ‘still in business’