List: Teams in each class allowing fewest points through Week 3

Here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 6A
4.7 - Campbell
6.0 - Richmond Hill
6.7 - Lowndes
7.0 - Rockdale County
7.0 - Heritage (Conyers)
10.0 - Douglas County
10.0 - North Gwinnett
11.3 - Grayson
13.5 - Chapel Hill
13.7 - Valdosta
Class 5A
5.0 - Bradwell Institute
5.7 - Woodstock
5.7 - Gainesville
6.7 - Sprayberry
8.5 - Lovejoy
9.7 - New Manchester
11.7 - Coffee
12.7 - Milton
13.0 - East Paulding
13.0 - Newnan
Class 4A
2.0 - Cartersville
2.0 - Ola
2.3 - Cass
3.5 - Marist
5.0 - North Oconee
7.0 - Northside (Columbus)
8.0 - Cambridge
9.3 - Blessed Trinity
10.0 - Jackson (Atlanta)
10.3 - Harris County
Class 3A
3.0 - Mary Persons
3.0 - Westside (Augusta)
4.0 - West Laurens
4.0 - Northwest Whitfield
5.0 - Long County
7.0 - East Hall
8.0 - Calvary Day
10.0 - Monroe Area
10.0 - Upson-Lee
12.0 - Sandy Creek
Class 2A
2.3 - North Cobb Christian
6.0 - Butler
7.0 - Pierce County
8.0 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
8.7 - Sumter County
10.0 - Hebron Christian
11.3 - Stephens County
11.3 - Ringgold
12.3 - Carver (Columbus)
13.3 - Franklin County
13.3 - Redan
Class A Division I
0.0 - Chattooga
3.0 - ACE Charter
4.7 - Savannah Christian
6.0 - Jeff Davis
7.0 - Toombs County
7.0 - King’s Ridge Christian
8.0 - Gordon Central
8.3 - Bleckley County
9.0 - Lamar County
9.3 - Jasper County
Class A Division II
6.3 - Lincoln County
7.7 - Greene County
8.0 - Manchester
8.3 - Wilcox County
9.5 - McIntosh County Academy
11.0 - Taylor County
11.7 - Greenville
13.3 - Seminole County
14.0 - Emanuel County Institute
14.0 - Screven County
