Breaking: Tracking Hurricane Milton: What to expect in Georgia
High School Sports

List: Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification after Week 8

North Cobb’s wide receiver, Steele Ingram, runs the ball in for a touchdown during the football game against McEachern in Kennesaw, GA on August 23, 2024 (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

North Cobb’s wide receiver, Steele Ingram, runs the ball in for a touchdown during the football game against McEachern in Kennesaw, GA on August 23, 2024 (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
56 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:

Class 6A

51.5 - Camden County

46.8 - Valdosta

46.0 - Carrollton

44.4 - Mill Creek

42.8 - Lowndes

41.3 - North Cobb

39.3 - Cherokee

39.2 - Duluth

37.0 - North Gwinnett

36.8 - Richmond Hill

Class 5A

51.7 - Lee County

50.9 - Thomas County Central

48.1 - Houston County

46.2 - Hughes

41.7 - Brunswick

39.4 - Milton

38.3 - Gainesville

38.0 - River Ridge

37.4 - Effingham County

36.0 - Winder-Barrow

Class 4A

45.4 - Central (Carrollton)

45.0 - Marist

42.9 - Southwest DeKalb

42.1 - Cedartown

41.1 - Eastside

39.5 - Tucker

39.3 - Perry

38.6 - Cartersville

37.6 - North Oconee

36.6 - Warner Robins

Class 3A

44.3 - Peach County

40.0 - Westover

38.7 - Cherokee Bluff

35.8 - Sandy Creek

35.0 - Jenkins

33.4 - Cairo

32.8 - Calvary Day

32.7 - LaGrange

32.5 - Oconee County

32.3 - Northwest Whitfield

Class 2A

40.0 - Hebron Christian

40.0 - Morgan County

37.9 - Prince Avenue Christian

37.5 - Pierce County

34.8 - Burke County

33.2 - Carver (Atlanta)

32.9 - Sumter County

32.0 - Spencer

31.7 - North Cobb Christian

31.3 - Ringgold

Class A Division I

52.7 - Dublin

50.8 - Toombs County

41.7 - Athens Academy

39.6 - Wesleyan

38.7 - Fannin County

38.5 - Heard County

37.5 - Northeast

37.5 - Savannah Christian

36.4 - Bacon County

34.7 - Chattooga

Class A Division II

46.5 - Irwin County

41.0 - Hancock Central

40.1 - Bowdon

37.8 - Lincoln County

35.0 - Southwest Georgia STEM

33.8 - Mitchell County

32.6 - Trion

32.0 - Jenkins County

31.8 - Metter

31.7 - Miller County

31.7 - Lake Oconee Academy

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

List: Teams in each GHSA classification allowing fewest points through Week 7
Placeholder Image

Credit: GHSA

Week 7 Softball Rankings
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Football rankings: Irwin new No. 1 in Class A Division II; Valdosta surges
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How the new top-10 Georgia high school football teams fared in Week 8
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chip Saye

First-year head football coaches making immediate impacts41m ago
Apalachee softball gets two wins Tuesday; fall sports scores
Stockbridge closes in on third straight region title
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Georgia facing numerous crises, but Board of Public Health hasn’t met since May
Plant ‘crisis’ ongoing as shelter order lifted for most of Rockdale, officials say
State Election Board taking up voter eligibility and investigations into eight Georgia...