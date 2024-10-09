List: Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification after Week 8

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:
Class 6A
51.5 - Camden County
46.8 - Valdosta
46.0 - Carrollton
44.4 - Mill Creek
42.8 - Lowndes
41.3 - North Cobb
39.3 - Cherokee
39.2 - Duluth
37.0 - North Gwinnett
36.8 - Richmond Hill
Class 5A
51.7 - Lee County
50.9 - Thomas County Central
48.1 - Houston County
46.2 - Hughes
41.7 - Brunswick
39.4 - Milton
38.3 - Gainesville
38.0 - River Ridge
37.4 - Effingham County
36.0 - Winder-Barrow
Class 4A
45.4 - Central (Carrollton)
45.0 - Marist
42.9 - Southwest DeKalb
42.1 - Cedartown
41.1 - Eastside
39.5 - Tucker
39.3 - Perry
38.6 - Cartersville
37.6 - North Oconee
36.6 - Warner Robins
Class 3A
44.3 - Peach County
40.0 - Westover
38.7 - Cherokee Bluff
35.8 - Sandy Creek
35.0 - Jenkins
33.4 - Cairo
32.8 - Calvary Day
32.7 - LaGrange
32.5 - Oconee County
32.3 - Northwest Whitfield
Class 2A
40.0 - Hebron Christian
40.0 - Morgan County
37.9 - Prince Avenue Christian
37.5 - Pierce County
34.8 - Burke County
33.2 - Carver (Atlanta)
32.9 - Sumter County
32.0 - Spencer
31.7 - North Cobb Christian
31.3 - Ringgold
Class A Division I
52.7 - Dublin
50.8 - Toombs County
41.7 - Athens Academy
39.6 - Wesleyan
38.7 - Fannin County
38.5 - Heard County
37.5 - Northeast
37.5 - Savannah Christian
36.4 - Bacon County
34.7 - Chattooga
Class A Division II
46.5 - Irwin County
41.0 - Hancock Central
40.1 - Bowdon
37.8 - Lincoln County
35.0 - Southwest Georgia STEM
33.8 - Mitchell County
32.6 - Trion
32.0 - Jenkins County
31.8 - Metter
31.7 - Miller County
31.7 - Lake Oconee Academy
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author