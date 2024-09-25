High School Sports

List: Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification after Week 6

Valdosta’s kicker, Tomas Lopez, kicks and extra point during the Valdosta at South Gwinnett football game in Gwinnett on September 13, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Valdosta’s kicker, Tomas Lopez, kicks and extra point during the Valdosta at South Gwinnett football game in Gwinnett on September 13, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
17 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:

Class 6A

54.4 - Camden County

45.0 - Valdosta

44.4 - Lowndes

43.2 - Duluth

43.2 - Carrollton

41.3 - North Cobb

41.2 - Cherokee

40.2 - Mill Creek

40.0 - Richmond Hill

37.2 - McEachern

Class 5A

55.0 - Lee County

54.4 - Thomas County Central

45.6 - Hughes

43.6 - Houston County

40.2 - Brunswick

37.6 - Decatur

37.4 - Effingham County

36.6 - Milton

35.8 - Gainesville

35.4 - River Ridge

Class 4A

50.4 - Central (Carrollton)

49.8 - Southwest DeKalb

43.8 - Marist

42.0 - Eastside

39.8 - Cedartown

39.8 - Warner Robins

38.7 - Cartersville

36.6 - Cambridge

36.2 - Stockbridge

35.5 - Tucker

Class 3A

41.2 - Peach County

40.8 - Westover

39.2 - West Hall

38.2 - Cherokee Bluff

35.4 - Sandy Creek

35.0 - Jenkins

34.5 - Mary Persons

33.0 - Cairo

32.8 - Calvary Day

31.8 - Lumpkin County

Class 2A

38.0 - Morgan County

36.6 - Pierce County

34.8 - Burke County

34.6 - Prince Avenue Christian

33.8 - Hebron Christian

33.0 - Lovett

32.0 - Franklin County

31.3 - Ringgold

31.2 - Stephens County

31.0 - Carver (Atlanta)

Class A Division I

53.6 - Dublin

50.8 - Toombs County

41.6 - Chattooga

40.8 - Athens Academy

39.6 - Fannin County

38.4 - Northeast

38.0 - Mount Vernon

37.8 - Heard County

37.4 - Savannah Christian

36.6 - Temple

36.6 - Wesleyan

Class A Division II

47.4 - Irwin County

43.8 - Bowdon

43.6 - Hancock Central

37.8 - Lincoln County

35.0 - Southwest Georgia STEM

35.0 - Trion

33.0 - Schley County

32.2 - Mitchell County

31.8 - Wheeler County

31.8 - Metter

