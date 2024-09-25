List: Highest-scoring teams in each GHSA classification after Week 6

Here are the top 10 teams in most points scored per game, by classification:
Class 6A
54.4 - Camden County
45.0 - Valdosta
44.4 - Lowndes
43.2 - Duluth
43.2 - Carrollton
41.3 - North Cobb
41.2 - Cherokee
40.2 - Mill Creek
40.0 - Richmond Hill
37.2 - McEachern
Class 5A
55.0 - Lee County
54.4 - Thomas County Central
45.6 - Hughes
43.6 - Houston County
40.2 - Brunswick
37.6 - Decatur
37.4 - Effingham County
36.6 - Milton
35.8 - Gainesville
35.4 - River Ridge
Class 4A
50.4 - Central (Carrollton)
49.8 - Southwest DeKalb
43.8 - Marist
42.0 - Eastside
39.8 - Cedartown
39.8 - Warner Robins
38.7 - Cartersville
36.6 - Cambridge
36.2 - Stockbridge
35.5 - Tucker
Class 3A
41.2 - Peach County
40.8 - Westover
39.2 - West Hall
38.2 - Cherokee Bluff
35.4 - Sandy Creek
35.0 - Jenkins
34.5 - Mary Persons
33.0 - Cairo
32.8 - Calvary Day
31.8 - Lumpkin County
Class 2A
38.0 - Morgan County
36.6 - Pierce County
34.8 - Burke County
34.6 - Prince Avenue Christian
33.8 - Hebron Christian
33.0 - Lovett
32.0 - Franklin County
31.3 - Ringgold
31.2 - Stephens County
31.0 - Carver (Atlanta)
Class A Division I
53.6 - Dublin
50.8 - Toombs County
41.6 - Chattooga
40.8 - Athens Academy
39.6 - Fannin County
38.4 - Northeast
38.0 - Mount Vernon
37.8 - Heard County
37.4 - Savannah Christian
36.6 - Temple
36.6 - Wesleyan
Class A Division II
47.4 - Irwin County
43.8 - Bowdon
43.6 - Hancock Central
37.8 - Lincoln County
35.0 - Southwest Georgia STEM
35.0 - Trion
33.0 - Schley County
32.2 - Mitchell County
31.8 - Wheeler County
31.8 - Metter
