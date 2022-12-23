ajc logo
Lanett wills its way past LaGrange Troup County in overtime

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Overtime was the right time for Lanett as it stopped LaGrange Troup County 67-65 in an Alabama boys basketball matchup.

