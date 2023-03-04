X
LaGrange Academy tops Pinehurst Fullington

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Pinehurst Fullington was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as LaGrange Academy prevailed 50-31 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup.

