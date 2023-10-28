Jesup Wayne County delivers statement win over Brooklet Southeast Bulloch

Jesup Wayne County darted in front of Brooklet Southeast Bulloch 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Yellowjackets.

Jesup Wayne County roared to a 28-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Jesup Wayne County faced off against Bloomingdale New Hampstead and Brooklet Southeast Bulloch took on Savannah Benedictine Military on Oct. 13 at Brooklet Southeast Bulloch High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.