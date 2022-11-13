Jefferson comes up short in matchup with White Cass

White Cass turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 27-17 win over Jefferson in Georgia high school football on November 12.
The first quarter gave White Cass a 20-0 lead over Jefferson.
The Colonels’ offense jumped in front for a 27-7 lead over the Dragons at halftime.
Jefferson trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 27-9.
The Dragons enjoyed an 8-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
