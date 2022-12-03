Hoschton Mill Creek mows down Milton

Hoschton Mill Creek lit up the scoreboard on December 2 to propel past Milton for a 48-14 victory in Georgia high school football action on December 2
Hoschton Mill Creek struck in front of Milton 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Hawks registered a 42-7 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.
Hoschton Mill Creek jumped to a 45-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles enjoyed a 7-3 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
