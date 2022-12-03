BreakingNews
Some polling places have long waits for those who were in line at 7 p.m.
Hoschton Mill Creek mows down Milton

By Sports Bot
37 minutes ago

Hoschton Mill Creek lit up the scoreboard on December 2 to propel past Milton for a 48-14 victory in Georgia high school football action on December 2

Hoschton Mill Creek struck in front of Milton 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks registered a 42-7 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Hoschton Mill Creek jumped to a 45-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a 7-3 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

