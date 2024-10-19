High School Sports

High school football scores from Week 10

Norcross wide receiver Alex Garnett (5) runs the ball for yardage during the first half of the Norcross at Peachtree Ridge GHSA region football game on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Suwanee, GA. (Jim Blackburn for the AJC)

By Score Atlanta
Updated 0 minutes ago

Monday

Archer 42, Grovetown 14

Evans 35, South Effingham 0

Grayson 1, Rockdale County 0

Lakeside-Evans 58, Effingham County 35

South Gwinnett 1, Heritage-Conyers 0

Tuesday

Greenbrier 34, Bradwell Institute 22

Southeast Bulloch 28, Liberty County 19

Treutlen 32, Montgomery County 24

Wednesday

Jackson-Atlanta 49, Midtown 0

Thursday

Carver-Columbus 31, Sumter County 0

Cherokee Bluff 17, Oconee County 10

Crawford County 38, Turner County 27

Creekside 63, Drew 7

Eagle’s Landing Christian 14, McDonough 13

Hampton 31, Woodland-Stockbridge 7

Hardaway 55, Jordan 12

Jonesboro 43, Griffin 28

Marist 56, Clarkston 0

Ola 34, Union Grove 7

Wilkinson County 34, Glascock County 32

Friday

ACE Charter 40, Southwest 14

Alcovy 21, Apalachee 10

Appling County 42, Tattnall County 7

Athens Academy 35, Elbert County 34

Atkinson County 67, Southwest Georgia STEM 6

Baldwin 19, Aquinas 7

Banks County 34, Providence Christian 20

Beach 43, Groves 18

Benedictine 40, Wayne County 0

Blessed Trinity 26, Westminster 0

Bradwell Institute 39, South Effingham 27

Brooks County 39, Lanier 13

Brookwood 32, Peachtree Ridge 29

Brunswick 61, Lakeside-Evans 34

Buford 50, Central Gwinnett 0

Burke County 51, Glenn Hills 12

Cairo 43, Dougherty 35

Calhoun 20, Gilmer 6

Callaway 53, Pike County 0

Calvary Day 49, Johnson-Savannah 7

Campbell 35, Paulding County 14

Carrollton 63, East Coweta 10

Cartersville 19, Cedartown 14

Carver-Atlanta 42, Therrell 0

Cass 27, Dalton 0

Central-Carroll 23, Harris County 14

Clinch County 34, Irwin County 28

Coffee 14, Houston County 0

Colquitt County 35, Tift County 17

Columbus 42, Kendrick 6

Commerce 55, Oglethorpe County 13

Dacula 23, Mountain View 14

Dade County 44, Coosa 14

Darlington 31, Model 0

Dawson County 22, Chestatee 20

Decatur 31, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Denmark 32, South Forsyth 7

Dodge County 43, Jefferson County 6

Douglass 50, North Clayton 8

Druid Hills 28, Northview 12

Dublin 48, Bleckley County 17

Dutchtown 21, Morrow 14

Early County 36, Pelham 14

East Paulding 45, Kennesaw Mountain 0

Eastside 42, East Forsyth 7

Effingham County 37, Greenbrier 7

Fannin County 56, Armuchee 6

Fitzgerald 56, Berrien 7

Flowery Branch 20, Walnut Grove 17

Gainesville 55, Chattahoochee 26

Greater Atlanta Christian 28, White County 23

Greene County 28, Washington-Wilkes 21

Hapeville 25, Lovett 15

Harlem 24, Westside-Augusta 0

Harrison 47, Osborne 0

Hart County 40, East Jackson 10

Heard County 27, Bremen 14

Hebron Christian 42, Stephens County 0

Heritage-Catoosa 50, LaFayette 7

Hillgrove 30, McEachern 23

Hiram 52, Allatoona 7

Howard 42, Cross Creek 6

Hughes 46, Northgate 0

Jackson County 27, Winder-Barrow 10

Jasper County 31, Social Circle 29

Jenkins 18, Long County 17

Jenkins County 34, Bryan County 0

Johnson County 28, Hancock Central 6

Kell 61, Centennial 49

LaGrange 49, Troup County 21

Lamar County 24, Putnam County 3

Lambert 42, Forsyth Central 7

Lee County 67, Veterans 10

Lincoln County 34, Lake Oconee Academy 3

Luella 27, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6

Madison County 35, Cedar Shoals 3

Marion County 27, Macon County 18

McIntosh 29, Banneker 22

Metter 12, McIntosh County Academy 6

Mill Creek 51, Discovery 0

Mitchell County 8, Miller County 7

Morgan County 36, Jackson 7

Mt. Paran Christian 25, B.E.S.T. Academy 6

Newnan 38, Lovejoy 6

Norcross 30, Berkmar 14

North Atlanta 31, Alpharetta 0

North Cobb 56, Cherokee 10

North Cobb Christian 34, North Murray 13

North Gwinnett 55, Meadowcreek 6

North Hall 21, Lumpkin County 16

North Paulding 22, Wheeler 14

Northeast 39, Central-Macon 0

Northwest Whitfield 38, Adairsville 14

Parkview 27, Duluth 14

Pataula Charter 70, Spring Creek 0

Peach County 45, Bainbridge 14

Pebblebrook 49, South Cobb 0

Pepperell 35, Haralson County 20

Perry 31, Ware County 21

Pickens 62, Johnson-Gainesville 6

Pierce County 34, Crisp County 6

Portal 35, Claxton 0

Prince Avenue 62, Franklin County 6

Redan 27, Salem 6

Richmond Hill 35, Valdosta 14

Ringgold 20, Sonoraville 14

Rockdale County 26, Grovetown 21

Rockmart 49, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 20

Rome 63, South Paulding 0

Roswell 59, Lanier 42

Sandy Creek 28, Whitewater 21

Schley County 34, Central-Talbotton 0

Screven County 21, Savannah 0

Seckinger 38, Johns Creek 14

Seminole County 30, Terrell County 0

Shiloh 40, Arabia Mountain 33

South Atlanta 28, Miller Grove 7

Spalding 19, Mary Persons 17

Spencer 16, Shaw 7

St. Pius X 49, Lithonia 14

Starr’s Mill 36, Northside, Columbus 6

Statesboro 21, Evans 13

Stephenson 45, Riverdale 6

Stone Mountain 38, Cross Keys 0

Swainsboro 32, Vidalia 21

Taylor County 27, Chattahoochee County 14

Telfair County 50, Wheeler County 16

Terrell Academy 37, Baconton 13

Thomas County Central 62, Northside, Warner Robins 0

Thomasville 62, Brantley County 0

Toombs County 31, Savannah Country Day 21

Towers 34, Utopia 0

Tri-Cities 28, Chamblee 24

Trion 43, Greenville 12

Tucker 33, North Springs 9

Union County 35, Coahulla Creek 20

Upson-Lee 50, Fayette County 7

Walton 42, Etowah 7

Warner Robins 34, New Hampstead 22

Washington County 26, East Laurens 25

West Forsyth 35, North Forsyth 10

West Laurens 56, Hephzibah 28

Westlake 42, Chapel Hill 0

Westover 16, Monroe 7

Whitefield Academy 34, Landmark Christian 0

Windsor Forest 33, Islands 14

Woodland-Cartersville 29, Southeast Whitfield 26

Worth County 54, Bacon County 24

Score Atlanta
