High school football scores from Week 10

Monday
Archer 42, Grovetown 14
Evans 35, South Effingham 0
Grayson 1, Rockdale County 0
Lakeside-Evans 58, Effingham County 35
South Gwinnett 1, Heritage-Conyers 0
Tuesday
Greenbrier 34, Bradwell Institute 22
Southeast Bulloch 28, Liberty County 19
Treutlen 32, Montgomery County 24
Wednesday
Jackson-Atlanta 49, Midtown 0
Thursday
Carver-Columbus 31, Sumter County 0
Cherokee Bluff 17, Oconee County 10
Crawford County 38, Turner County 27
Creekside 63, Drew 7
Eagle’s Landing Christian 14, McDonough 13
Hampton 31, Woodland-Stockbridge 7
Hardaway 55, Jordan 12
Jonesboro 43, Griffin 28
Marist 56, Clarkston 0
Ola 34, Union Grove 7
Wilkinson County 34, Glascock County 32
Friday
ACE Charter 40, Southwest 14
Alcovy 21, Apalachee 10
Appling County 42, Tattnall County 7
Athens Academy 35, Elbert County 34
Atkinson County 67, Southwest Georgia STEM 6
Baldwin 19, Aquinas 7
Banks County 34, Providence Christian 20
Beach 43, Groves 18
Benedictine 40, Wayne County 0
Blessed Trinity 26, Westminster 0
Bradwell Institute 39, South Effingham 27
Brooks County 39, Lanier 13
Brookwood 32, Peachtree Ridge 29
Brunswick 61, Lakeside-Evans 34
Buford 50, Central Gwinnett 0
Burke County 51, Glenn Hills 12
Cairo 43, Dougherty 35
Calhoun 20, Gilmer 6
Callaway 53, Pike County 0
Calvary Day 49, Johnson-Savannah 7
Campbell 35, Paulding County 14
Carrollton 63, East Coweta 10
Cartersville 19, Cedartown 14
Carver-Atlanta 42, Therrell 0
Cass 27, Dalton 0
Central-Carroll 23, Harris County 14
Clinch County 34, Irwin County 28
Coffee 14, Houston County 0
Colquitt County 35, Tift County 17
Columbus 42, Kendrick 6
Commerce 55, Oglethorpe County 13
Dacula 23, Mountain View 14
Dade County 44, Coosa 14
Darlington 31, Model 0
Dawson County 22, Chestatee 20
Decatur 31, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Denmark 32, South Forsyth 7
Dodge County 43, Jefferson County 6
Douglass 50, North Clayton 8
Druid Hills 28, Northview 12
Dublin 48, Bleckley County 17
Dutchtown 21, Morrow 14
Early County 36, Pelham 14
East Paulding 45, Kennesaw Mountain 0
Eastside 42, East Forsyth 7
Effingham County 37, Greenbrier 7
Fannin County 56, Armuchee 6
Fitzgerald 56, Berrien 7
Flowery Branch 20, Walnut Grove 17
Gainesville 55, Chattahoochee 26
Greater Atlanta Christian 28, White County 23
Greene County 28, Washington-Wilkes 21
Hapeville 25, Lovett 15
Harlem 24, Westside-Augusta 0
Harrison 47, Osborne 0
Hart County 40, East Jackson 10
Heard County 27, Bremen 14
Hebron Christian 42, Stephens County 0
Heritage-Catoosa 50, LaFayette 7
Hillgrove 30, McEachern 23
Hiram 52, Allatoona 7
Howard 42, Cross Creek 6
Hughes 46, Northgate 0
Jackson County 27, Winder-Barrow 10
Jasper County 31, Social Circle 29
Jenkins 18, Long County 17
Jenkins County 34, Bryan County 0
Johnson County 28, Hancock Central 6
Kell 61, Centennial 49
LaGrange 49, Troup County 21
Lamar County 24, Putnam County 3
Lambert 42, Forsyth Central 7
Lee County 67, Veterans 10
Lincoln County 34, Lake Oconee Academy 3
Luella 27, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 6
Madison County 35, Cedar Shoals 3
Marion County 27, Macon County 18
McIntosh 29, Banneker 22
Metter 12, McIntosh County Academy 6
Mill Creek 51, Discovery 0
Mitchell County 8, Miller County 7
Morgan County 36, Jackson 7
Mt. Paran Christian 25, B.E.S.T. Academy 6
Newnan 38, Lovejoy 6
Norcross 30, Berkmar 14
North Atlanta 31, Alpharetta 0
North Cobb 56, Cherokee 10
North Cobb Christian 34, North Murray 13
North Gwinnett 55, Meadowcreek 6
North Hall 21, Lumpkin County 16
North Paulding 22, Wheeler 14
Northeast 39, Central-Macon 0
Northwest Whitfield 38, Adairsville 14
Parkview 27, Duluth 14
Pataula Charter 70, Spring Creek 0
Peach County 45, Bainbridge 14
Pebblebrook 49, South Cobb 0
Pepperell 35, Haralson County 20
Perry 31, Ware County 21
Pickens 62, Johnson-Gainesville 6
Pierce County 34, Crisp County 6
Portal 35, Claxton 0
Prince Avenue 62, Franklin County 6
Redan 27, Salem 6
Richmond Hill 35, Valdosta 14
Ringgold 20, Sonoraville 14
Rockdale County 26, Grovetown 21
Rockmart 49, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 20
Rome 63, South Paulding 0
Roswell 59, Lanier 42
Sandy Creek 28, Whitewater 21
Schley County 34, Central-Talbotton 0
Screven County 21, Savannah 0
Seckinger 38, Johns Creek 14
Seminole County 30, Terrell County 0
Shiloh 40, Arabia Mountain 33
South Atlanta 28, Miller Grove 7
Spalding 19, Mary Persons 17
Spencer 16, Shaw 7
St. Pius X 49, Lithonia 14
Starr’s Mill 36, Northside, Columbus 6
Statesboro 21, Evans 13
Stephenson 45, Riverdale 6
Stone Mountain 38, Cross Keys 0
Swainsboro 32, Vidalia 21
Taylor County 27, Chattahoochee County 14
Telfair County 50, Wheeler County 16
Terrell Academy 37, Baconton 13
Thomas County Central 62, Northside, Warner Robins 0
Thomasville 62, Brantley County 0
Toombs County 31, Savannah Country Day 21
Towers 34, Utopia 0
Tri-Cities 28, Chamblee 24
Trion 43, Greenville 12
Tucker 33, North Springs 9
Union County 35, Coahulla Creek 20
Upson-Lee 50, Fayette County 7
Walton 42, Etowah 7
Warner Robins 34, New Hampstead 22
Washington County 26, East Laurens 25
West Forsyth 35, North Forsyth 10
West Laurens 56, Hephzibah 28
Westlake 42, Chapel Hill 0
Westover 16, Monroe 7
Whitefield Academy 34, Landmark Christian 0
Windsor Forest 33, Islands 14
Woodland-Cartersville 29, Southeast Whitfield 26
Worth County 54, Bacon County 24
