High school basketball and flag football scores

Boys basketball
Archer 81, Brookwood 55
Bowdon 85, Dalton Academy 21
Bradwell Institute 79, Johnson-Savannah 69
Cartersville 60, Carrollton 47
Chattooga 60, Woodland-Cartersville 41
Decatur 65, Peachtree Ridge 61
Discovery 48, Parkview 47
Duluth 60, Dacula 58
Dunwoody 56, Centennial 42
East Forsyth 103, Dawson County 64
East Paulding 93, Hiram 92
Hillgrove 83, Paideia 56
Houston County 60, Worth County 56
Jackson-Atlanta 77, M. L. King 40
Johns Creek 54, Cambridge 51
Lamar County 60, LaGrange Academy 34
Madison County 83, Westminster Christian Academy 43
Mays 70, Midtown 63
Newnan 66, Douglas County 41
North Murray 72, Gordon Lee 57
Pickens 71, Whitefield Academy 32
Putnam County 95, Utopian Academy 39
Rickards, FL 61, Lowndes 41
South Forsyth 91, Fideles 63
SW Atlanta Christian 88, Atlanta International 45
Tallulah Falls 48, Athens Academy 38
Thomas County Central 64, Bainbridge 56
Troup County 62, Valley 49
Walker 55, Hapeville 46
Walton 63, Sprayberry 44
Ware County 79, Atkinson County 40
Westminster 65, Pope 62
Whitewater 46, McIntosh 43
Winder-Barrow 70, Greater Atlanta Christian 59
Girls basketball
Academy For Classical Education 44, Georgia Military 12
Arabia Mountain 69, South Paulding 43
Archer 70, Brookwood 45
Bainbridge 53, Thomas County Central 33
Banneker 60, McNair 28
Bradwell Institute 81, Johnson-Savannah 9
Butler 62, Cross Creek 41
Central-Macon 62, Crawford County 9
Chestatee 44, Banks County 42
Collins Hill 44, Lakeside-DeKalb 37
Dacula 51, Duluth 23
Dalton 61, Sonoraville 51
Etowah 40, Sequoyah 33
Glynn Academy 51, Woodville-Tompkins 9
Jackson 85, M. L. King 12
Kennesaw Mountain 60, Allatoona 28
Monroe 72, Terrell County 23
Monroe Area 46, East Jackson 40
Morrow 66, South Gwinnett 39
North Oconee 66, Jefferson 56
North Paulding 60, Harrison 53
Paulding County 55, North Cobb 46
Pope 65, Westminster 29
Providence Christian 56, Atlanta Classical Academy 36
River Ridge 83, Cherokee 71
Rockdale County 67, Drew Charter 29
Smith Station, AL 60, Shaw 36
Southeast Whitfield 40, Gordon Central 32
Southwest DeKalb 54, North Springs 4
Stone Mountain 46, Towers 40
Temple 59, Washington 30
Warner Robins 70, Jones County 62
Wheeler 78, Chapel Hill 40
Whitefield Academy 58, Mt. Pisgah Christian 30
Woodward Academy 63, Galloway School 59
Flag Football
Grayson 20, Peachtree Ridge 0
Grayson 21, Forsyth Central 0
Harris County 13, Columbus 0
Harris County 34, Carver-Columbus 7
Hawkinsville 39, Macon County 0
Johnson-Savannah 12, Savannah Christian 6
Mary Persons 55, Jackson 0
McEachern 19, Pace Academy 0
McIntosh 19, Northside-Columbus 13
Mill Creek 19, Buford 0
Milton 20, Chattahoochee 0
Newton 33, Luella 6
Pope 58, Walton 0
Spalding 6, Eagle’s Landing 6
Telfair County 31, Dougherty 7
Valdosta 13, Telfair County 0
Warner Robins 20, Hawkinsville 6
Warner Robins 9, Macon County 6
Westside-Macon 20, Northeast-Macon 0
Whitewater 20, Newton 19
Whitewater 28, Luella 0
Woodland-Stockbridge 18, Ola 6
Alpharetta 13, North Forsyth 12
Calvary Day 22, Long County 6
Camden County 12, South Effingham 6
Central-Macon 7, Baldwin 6
Clarke Central 7, Fannin County 6
Douglass 25, Carver-Atlanta 0
Elite Scholars Academy 6, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0
Fannin County 6, Clarke Central 5
Greenbrier 33, Lakeside-Evans 0
Jefferson 26, Josey 0
Langston Hughes 33, Northgate 6
Locust Grove 37, Salem 0
Locust Grove 48, Luella 0
Loganville 33, LaFayette 0
Loganville 6, Clarke Central 0
McIntosh 25, Newnan 7
Metter 32, Claxton 27
Morrow 26, Newnan 6
Morrow 7, McIntosh 0
North Gwinnett 32, Osborne 0
North Gwinnett 32, Wheeler 0
Portal 38, Emanuel County Institute 0
Salem 18, Luella 6
Southeast Bulloch 40, Claxton 0
Starr’s Mill 13, Sandy Creek 7
Therrell 26, Washington 0
West Forsyth 12, North Forsyth 7
Wheeler 26, Dodge County 0
Woodville-Tompkins 12, Savannah Country Day 0
