High school basketball and flag football scores

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Wesleyan's Chazadi Wright (left) is fouled by Hebron Christian's Aubrey Beckham (12) during the second half of GHSA Basketball Class 3A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, Mar. 8, 2024, in Macon. Hebron Christian won 62-60 over Wesleyan. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)