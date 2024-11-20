High School Sports
High school basketball and flag football scores

Wesleyan's Chazadi Wright (left) is fouled by Hebron Christian's Aubrey Beckham (12) during the second half of GHSA Basketball Class 3A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, Mar. 8, 2024, in Macon. Hebron Christian won 62-60 over Wesleyan. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Wesleyan's Chazadi Wright (left) is fouled by Hebron Christian's Aubrey Beckham (12) during the second half of GHSA Basketball Class 3A Girl’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, Mar. 8, 2024, in Macon. Hebron Christian won 62-60 over Wesleyan. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By Score Atlanta
3 minutes ago

Boys basketball

Archer 81, Brookwood 55

Bowdon 85, Dalton Academy 21

Bradwell Institute 79, Johnson-Savannah 69

Cartersville 60, Carrollton 47

Chattooga 60, Woodland-Cartersville 41

Decatur 65, Peachtree Ridge 61

Discovery 48, Parkview 47

Duluth 60, Dacula 58

Dunwoody 56, Centennial 42

East Forsyth 103, Dawson County 64

East Paulding 93, Hiram 92

Hillgrove 83, Paideia 56

Houston County 60, Worth County 56

Jackson-Atlanta 77, M. L. King 40

Johns Creek 54, Cambridge 51

Lamar County 60, LaGrange Academy 34

Madison County 83, Westminster Christian Academy 43

Mays 70, Midtown 63

Newnan 66, Douglas County 41

North Murray 72, Gordon Lee 57

Pickens 71, Whitefield Academy 32

Putnam County 95, Utopian Academy 39

Rickards, FL 61, Lowndes 41

South Forsyth 91, Fideles 63

SW Atlanta Christian 88, Atlanta International 45

Tallulah Falls 48, Athens Academy 38

Thomas County Central 64, Bainbridge 56

Troup County 62, Valley 49

Walker 55, Hapeville 46

Walton 63, Sprayberry 44

Ware County 79, Atkinson County 40

Westminster 65, Pope 62

Whitewater 46, McIntosh 43

Winder-Barrow 70, Greater Atlanta Christian 59

Girls basketball

Academy For Classical Education 44, Georgia Military 12

Arabia Mountain 69, South Paulding 43

Archer 70, Brookwood 45

Bainbridge 53, Thomas County Central 33

Banneker 60, McNair 28

Bradwell Institute 81, Johnson-Savannah 9

Butler 62, Cross Creek 41

Central-Macon 62, Crawford County 9

Chestatee 44, Banks County 42

Collins Hill 44, Lakeside-DeKalb 37

Dacula 51, Duluth 23

Dalton 61, Sonoraville 51

Etowah 40, Sequoyah 33

Glynn Academy 51, Woodville-Tompkins 9

Jackson 85, M. L. King 12

Kennesaw Mountain 60, Allatoona 28

Monroe 72, Terrell County 23

Monroe Area 46, East Jackson 40

Morrow 66, South Gwinnett 39

North Oconee 66, Jefferson 56

North Paulding 60, Harrison 53

Paulding County 55, North Cobb 46

Pope 65, Westminster 29

Providence Christian 56, Atlanta Classical Academy 36

River Ridge 83, Cherokee 71

Rockdale County 67, Drew Charter 29

Smith Station, AL 60, Shaw 36

Southeast Whitfield 40, Gordon Central 32

Southwest DeKalb 54, North Springs 4

Stone Mountain 46, Towers 40

Temple 59, Washington 30

Warner Robins 70, Jones County 62

Wheeler 78, Chapel Hill 40

Whitefield Academy 58, Mt. Pisgah Christian 30

Woodward Academy 63, Galloway School 59

Flag Football

Grayson 20, Peachtree Ridge 0

Grayson 21, Forsyth Central 0

Harris County 13, Columbus 0

Harris County 34, Carver-Columbus 7

Hawkinsville 39, Macon County 0

Johnson-Savannah 12, Savannah Christian 6

Mary Persons 55, Jackson 0

McEachern 19, Pace Academy 0

McIntosh 19, Northside-Columbus 13

Mill Creek 19, Buford 0

Milton 20, Chattahoochee 0

Newton 33, Luella 6

Pope 58, Walton 0

Spalding 6, Eagle’s Landing 6

Telfair County 31, Dougherty 7

Valdosta 13, Telfair County 0

Warner Robins 20, Hawkinsville 6

Warner Robins 9, Macon County 6

Westside-Macon 20, Northeast-Macon 0

Whitewater 20, Newton 19

Whitewater 28, Luella 0

Woodland-Stockbridge 18, Ola 6

Alpharetta 13, North Forsyth 12

Calvary Day 22, Long County 6

Camden County 12, South Effingham 6

Central-Macon 7, Baldwin 6

Clarke Central 7, Fannin County 6

Douglass 25, Carver-Atlanta 0

Elite Scholars Academy 6, KIPP Atlanta Charter 0

Fannin County 6, Clarke Central 5

Greenbrier 33, Lakeside-Evans 0

Jefferson 26, Josey 0

Langston Hughes 33, Northgate 6

Locust Grove 37, Salem 0

Locust Grove 48, Luella 0

Loganville 33, LaFayette 0

Loganville 6, Clarke Central 0

McIntosh 25, Newnan 7

Metter 32, Claxton 27

Morrow 26, Newnan 6

Morrow 7, McIntosh 0

North Gwinnett 32, Osborne 0

North Gwinnett 32, Wheeler 0

Portal 38, Emanuel County Institute 0

Salem 18, Luella 6

Southeast Bulloch 40, Claxton 0

Starr’s Mill 13, Sandy Creek 7

Therrell 26, Washington 0

West Forsyth 12, North Forsyth 7

Wheeler 26, Dodge County 0

Woodville-Tompkins 12, Savannah Country Day 0

Score Atlanta
