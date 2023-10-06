Hampton defense stifles Carrollton Mt. Zion

A suffocating defense helped Hampton handle Carrollton Mt. Zion 41-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 5.

The first quarter gave Hampton a 20-0 lead over Carrollton Mt. Zion.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Hampton pulled to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

