Maloof’s 2012 and 2013 teams featuring future NFL players Alvin Kamara and Lorenzo Carter won state championships in Georgia’s highest classification. At various times in recent years, Maloof was the Georgia coach with the most active NFL players. Those included Kamara, Carter, Jake Camarda, Max Garcia, Jacon Croom, Chris Herndon, Jared Pinkney, Isaiah McKay and Robert Beal.

In 2023, Keith passed retired Parkview coach Cecil Flowe for the most victories in Gwinnett County Schools history and was Gwinnett’s first 200-game winner. Flowe’s record was 197-67.