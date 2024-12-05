High School Sports
High School Sports

Keith Maloof, Gwinnett County’s all-time winningest high school football coach, retires

Keith Maloof led Norcross to state titles in 2012, 2013
Norcross coach Keith Maloof talks to his team after its 31-10 win over Lanier, Aug. 17, 2024.

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Norcross coach Keith Maloof talks to his team after its 31-10 win over Lanier, Aug. 17, 2024.
By
59 minutes ago

Keith Maloof, who led Norcross football to 210 wins and two state championships in 26 seasons, retired Wednesday. He is the all-time winningest coach in Gwinnett County.

Corey Richardson, a Norcross assistant for 23 seasons, will be Maloof’s successor, the school announced.

Maloof, 62, became Norcross’ coach in 1999. He had previously coached three seasons at Tucker, and his overall record was 232-103. The victory total ranked fifth among active coaches this season and 37th all-time in the GHSA.

Maloof’s 2012 and 2013 teams featuring future NFL players Alvin Kamara and Lorenzo Carter won state championships in Georgia’s highest classification. At various times in recent years, Maloof was the Georgia coach with the most active NFL players. Those included Kamara, Carter, Jake Camarda, Max Garcia, Jacon Croom, Chris Herndon, Jared Pinkney, Isaiah McKay and Robert Beal.

In 2023, Keith passed retired Parkview coach Cecil Flowe for the most victories in Gwinnett County Schools history and was Gwinnett’s first 200-game winner. Flowe’s record was 197-67.

Maloof was on coaching staffs at West Georgia (one season), Loganville (one), Meadowcreek (five) and Dacula (five) before getting his first head coaching job at Tucker in 1996. He played football at West Georgia and was a linebacker on West Georgia’s 1983 Division III national championship team. He was a high school head coach or assistant for 40 seasons.

Maloof is part of perhaps Georgia’s greatest high school football coaching families. He is the son of the late George Maloof, who led St. Pius to a 1968 state title. Maloof’s older brother, Kevin, was a successful head coach at Loganville, Meadowcreek and Dacula and gave Keith his start into coaching. Kevin’s coaching record was 175-105-1. He retired after the 2010 season.

Maloof’s son, Tyler Maloof, is the current head coach at Lanier in Gwinnett County.

Keith Maloof was named the Atlanta Falcons’ Georgia coach of the year in January.

ExploreThe time Keith Maloof coached against his son's team was a bonkers night

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

With Younghoe Koo on injury report, Falcons sign kicker to practice squad
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo's status against Chargers is uncertain due to right hip...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Leigh-Ann Thompson

Class A Div. I Blog: Fellowship Christian, Northeast, Fitzgerald, Toombs County, Dublin...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kennesaw State hires NFL assistant to lead football program
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 4 Girls Basketball Rankings
Impromptu scenarios carve unique paths to GHSA Game Day Cheer Championships
Cedar Grove to make coaching change after 3-7 finish
Featured
Placeholder Image
YSL juror: ‘There wasn’t a smoking gun’ in lengthy Atlanta gang trial2h ago
Promised Druid Hills High renovations to cost millions more. Now what?
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann avoid home foreclosure yet again