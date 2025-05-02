High School Sports
High School Sports

GSHA goes hard for bass fishing — hook, line and sinker

West Laurens duo defends its title Saturday at Lake Lanier.
The West Laurens team of J.T. Brooks (L) and Ryan Soles won the 2024 GHSA bass fishing title. (Courtesy of Georgia High School Association)

Credit: Georgia High School Association

Credit: Georgia High School Association

The West Laurens team of J.T. Brooks (L) and Ryan Soles won the 2024 GHSA bass fishing title. (Courtesy of Georgia High School Association)
By
1 hour ago

It was three years ago that coach Justin Marsh was approached after football practice by a student who wanted to start a bass fishing team. After being beaten down like a dad whose kids want to stop at Buc-ee’s, Marsh agreed to investigate the matter.

Two years later, West Laurens won the state bass fishing championship.

“Ryan Soles bounced the idea off me one day, and I was like, ‘Is that even a sport?’” Marsh said. “He kept coming back and forth about it, and I finally told him if the school board will approve it, we’ll give it a shot.”

And Soles, that same persistent kid who kept pushing to start a team, partnered with J.T. Brooks to win the state championship in 2024. The defending champs will be among the teams in the field when the state championship is held on Saturday at Lake Lanier.

ExploreWest Laurens anglers win GHSA bass fishing state championship

“It has really grown exponentially over the first five years,” Marsh said.

This is the fifth season the GHSA has conducted a state championship in bass fishing. The sport has experienced tremendous growth; there were 82 boats that qualified for state in 2023, 126 in ’24 and 111 this year.

The growth has extended to colleges. Soles recently signed with Montevallo, a school in central Alabama that has won four consecutive Abu Garcia national championships.

Participants earn their spot in the GHSA championship through participation in one of the area qualifying tournaments. (The qualifier in January was canceled because of the icy conditions.) Each school may enter up to six boats, with two anglers per boat. The top 15 boats at each regional qualify for state. Additional boats qualify depending on the number of entries.

The qualifier at Lake Oconee on Feb. 8 drew 184 boats and was won by the Coffee team of Hoyt English and Jake Grantham with a total of 17 pounds, 10 ounces.

ExploreAngler recruits sister to qualify for state bass fishing finals

The qualifier at Clarks Hill Lake on March 8 drew 129 boats and was won by Maddox Ferrell and Finley Edwards of South Forsyth with a total of 19 pounds, 3 ounces.

The qualifier at West Point Lake on April 5 drew 151 boats and was won by the Morgan County team of Nolan Holloway and Ben Lanford at 19 pounds, 2 ounces.

Each boat is allowed to catch five bass with a minimum of 14 inches per fish. The bass — other species like crappie, bream or catfish don’t count — are released after being weighed at the end of the day. Last year, West Laurens won it with a total catch of 20 pounds, 12 ounces, which set a record for high school events held at Clarks Hill Lake and beat the runner-up team from Lanier by three pounds.

Bass fishing is unlike any other sport. Being bigger, stronger and faster doesn’t really help. But being smarter, having more fish-savvy and experience can play a huge difference in success.

“I’m an average fisherman, but over the course of my experience and watching my team from last year, what really separates the individuals is having the knowledge of the breakdown of what fishing is,” Marsh said. “A lot of people think fishing is just luck, but you can go into as deep as you want.”

That also means potentially spending hundreds or thousands of dollars to own and master the most high-tech equipment and the top-of-the-line rods and reels. It also means participating in other tournaments and fishing in a variety of conditions that require anglers to adapt — sort of like making adjustments at halftime of a football game.

For example, Soles and his father, Rodney Soles, have competed in tournaments and fished everywhere from Lake Okeechobee in Florida to the Detroit River and Lake St. Clair in Michigan.

“They have a lot of knowledge to draw from in the situation they’re dealing with, to try to figure out how to catch that five-fish limit and win a tournament,” Marsh said.

Fishermen must also learn to deal with the weather. The forecast for Saturday’s championship isn’t great, with rain expected for at least part of the day.

“We won it last year in the middle of a thunderstorm and the weather raising Cain,” Marsh said. “So maybe it’s just the Good Lord trying to tell us we’re supposed to win it again in the thunder and the pouring rain.”

About the Author

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook
More Stories

Keep Reading

Oconee County senior Churchill Harris (right) asked has freshman sister, Tinsley Harris, to be his bass fishing partner this season. (Oconee County High School)

Credit: Oconee County High School

Angler recruits sister to qualify for state bass fishing finals

Churchill Harris and his sister Tinsley joined forces to qualify for the state bass fishing finals, Churchill says fishing helped him overcome shyness.

1h ago

Top high school golfers in Georgia come from smaller private schools

Brookwood in Thomasville and Rivers Academy of Alpharetta tee up championship teams.

Days of walk-ons are waning with roster limit on the horizon. No place loved them more than Nebraska

The Latest

Oconee County senior Churchill Harris (right) asked has freshman sister, Tinsley Harris, to be his bass fishing partner this season. (Oconee County High School)

Credit: Oconee County High School

Angler recruits sister to qualify for state bass fishing finals

1h ago

UGA ties inspire Clarke Central’s area champion decathlete

Soccer sister act: Trio help Oconee chase third straight Class 3A title

Featured

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days in office of President Donald Trump’s second term. Photo illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC

Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election

Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.

Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins

According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.

Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial

The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.