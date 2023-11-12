Griffin Spalding rally stops Jesup Wayne County

Jesup Wayne County started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Griffin Spalding at the end of the first quarter.

The Jaguars’ offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Yellow Jackets at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Griffin Spalding and Jesup Wayne County locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Jaguars held on with a 20-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

