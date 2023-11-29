Girls Basketball Roundup – November 28, 2023

McDonough Union Grove handed Gray Jones County a tough 49-39 loss in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Roanoke Handley dominates Franklin Heard County in convincing showing

Roanoke Handley scored early and often to roll over Franklin Heard County 72-48 for an Alabama girls basketball victory on Nov. 28.

Statesboro Bulloch thwarts Savannah Country Day’s quest

Statesboro Bulloch eventually beat Savannah Country Day 55-42 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Nov. 28.

Statesboro Bulloch opened with a 10-6 advantage over Savannah Country Day through the first quarter.

The Gators fought to a 26-19 intermission margin at the Hornets’ expense.

Statesboro Bulloch jumped to a 42-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 55-42.

Toccoa Stephens County tops Oakwood West Hall

Toccoa Stephens County earned a convincing 60-29 win over Oakwood West Hall at Oakwood West Hall High on Nov. 28 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

