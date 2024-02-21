Girls Basketball Roundup – February 20, 2024

Augusta Curtis Baptist finally found a way to top Laurens 48-39 during this South Carolina girls high school basketball game on Feb. 20.

In recent action on Feb. 16, Augusta Curtis Baptist faced off against Winnsboro Winn.

Commerce carves slim margin over Bogart Prince Avenue Christian

Commerce topped Bogart Prince Avenue Christian 60-58 in a tough tilt at Bogart Prince Avenue Christian High on Feb. 20 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

Decatur Southwest Dekalb slips past Tunnel Hill Northwest

Decatur Southwest Dekalb posted a narrow 71-68 win over Tunnel Hill Northwest for a Georgia girls basketball victory on Feb. 20.

Hamilton Harris County exhales after close call with Warner Robins

Hamilton Harris County finally found a way to top Warner Robins 76-71 for a Georgia girls basketball victory at Warner Robins High on Feb. 20.

McDonough Union Grove pushes over Newnan Northgate

McDonough Union Grove pushed past Newnan Northgate for a 65-50 win in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Feb. 20.

Recently on Feb. 8, McDonough Union Grove squared off with McDonough Eagles Landing in a basketball game.

Mt. Vernon Montgomery County crushes Folkston Charlton County

Mt. Vernon Montgomery County recorded a big victory over Folkston Charlton County 71-45 for a Georgia girls basketball victory on Feb. 20.

Stockbridge routs Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff

Stockbridge raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 73-49 win over Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff in Georgia girls basketball on Feb. 20.

Suwanee North Gwinnett escapes Cumming West Forsyth in thin win

Suwanee North Gwinnett posted a narrow 60-53 win over Cumming West Forsyth in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Feb. 20.

Last season, Suwanee North Gwinnett and Cumming West Forsyth squared off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Cumming West Forsyth High School.

