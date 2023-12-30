Girls Basketball Roundup – December 29, 2023

Cumming Forsyth Central rolled past Seabrook Whale Branch for a comfortable 46-22 victory in Georgia girls basketball action on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 19, Cumming Forsyth Central squared off with Gainesville North Hall in a basketball game.

Fort Mill Lakeside Prep earns solid win over Martinez Augusta Christian

Fort Mill Lakeside Prep handed Martinez Augusta Christian a tough 49-37 loss during this South Carolina girls high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

Greenville Powdersville narrowly defeats Toccoa Stephens County

Greenville Powdersville collected a solid win over Toccoa Stephens County in a 50-39 verdict in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Toccoa Stephens County faced off against Westminster West-Oak.

Homer Banks County tops Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park

Homer Banks County notched a win against Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park 51-34 on Dec. 29 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

Johnston Thurmond overcomes Lincolnton Lincoln County in seat-squirming affair

Johnston Thurmond finally found a way to top Lincolnton Lincoln County 41-37 for a Georgia girls basketball victory on Dec. 29.

Lexington Oglethorpe secures a win over Moncks Corner Berkeley

Lexington Oglethorpe handed Moncks Corner Berkeley a tough 44-34 loss in Georgia girls basketball on Dec. 29.

McRae Telfair County earns narrow win over Vidalia

McRae Telfair County posted a narrow 68-60 win over Vidalia in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Milton Cambridge denies Rio Rico’s challenge

Milton Cambridge collected a solid win over Rio Rico in a 52-42 verdict at Rio Rico High on Dec. 29 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.

Summerville pushes over Savannah Calvary Day

Summerville grabbed a 59-46 victory at the expense of Savannah Calvary Day in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Thomson denies South Aiken’s challenge

Thomson collected a solid win over South Aiken in a 55-41 verdict at Thomson High on Dec. 29 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.