Gainesville knocks off Woodstock

Sports
By Sports Bot
50 minutes ago

Gainesville showed its poise to outlast a game Woodstock squad for a 63-61 victory on Feb. 24 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Woodstock faced off against Canton Sequoyah. For a full recap, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

