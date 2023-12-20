Forsyth Mary Persons collects victory over Locust Grove

Forsyth Mary Persons collected a solid win over Locust Grove in a 53-41 verdict for a Georgia girls basketball victory at Locust Grove High on Dec. 19.
In recent action on Dec. 12, Locust Grove faced off against McDonough Union Grove and Forsyth Mary Persons took on Ashburn Turner County on Dec. 12 at Ashburn Turner County High School.
Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.