Flexing muscle: Lindale Pepperell tightens grip on Alma Bacon County

Sports
By Sports Bot
57 minutes ago

Lindale Pepperell’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Alma Bacon County 8-1 in a Georgia girls soccer matchup.

