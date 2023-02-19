Flexing muscle: Grovetown tightens grip on Brunswick

Impressive was a ready adjective for Grovetown’s 89-55 throttling of Brunswick in Georgia boys basketball on Feb. 18.
Grovetown opened with a 16-13 advantage over Brunswick through the first quarter.
The Warriors fought to a 42-21 halftime margin at the Pirates’ expense.
Grovetown struck to a 68-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-16 advantage in the frame.
