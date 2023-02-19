X
Dark Mode Toggle

Flexing muscle: Grovetown tightens grip on Brunswick

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Impressive was a ready adjective for Grovetown’s 89-55 throttling of Brunswick in Georgia boys basketball on Feb. 18.

Grovetown opened with a 16-13 advantage over Brunswick through the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 42-21 halftime margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Grovetown struck to a 68-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-16 advantage in the frame.

Recently on Feb. 7, Brunswick squared off with Richmond Hill in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Bulldogs are blown out by No. 1 Alabama in 49-point loss 2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Year 2 provides more comfort for Braves first baseman Matt Olson
9h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech defeats Division II Florida Tech with room to spare
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Kirby Yates: ‘I do believe that I can still go out there and be elite’
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Kirby Yates: ‘I do believe that I can still go out there and be elite’
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks’ Trae Young is not an All-Star, but winning is more important
The Latest

No pain, no gain: Warrenton Warren County overcomes Augusta Aquinas
1h ago
Savannah Woodville – Tompkins earns stressful win over Savannah
1h ago
Savannah Windsor Forest narrowly edges Reidsville Tattnall County in tight triumph
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top