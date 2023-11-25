Fitzgerald holds off Hogansville Callaway

Fitzgerald topped Hogansville Callaway 17-14 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 24.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Fitzgerald and Hogansville Callaway settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
The Cavaliers had a 14-10 edge on the Hurricanes at the beginning of the third quarter.
Fitzgerald broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 17-14 lead over Hogansville Callaway.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Nov. 11, Hogansville Callaway faced off against Lilburn Providence Christian and Fitzgerald took on Eatonton Putnam County on Nov. 11 at Fitzgerald High School.
