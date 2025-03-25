Elbert County golf teams are taking the high-tech approach

The team has five launch monitors that can be used inside or taken outside to the range. Elberton native Shad Tuten, who plays on the Korn Ferry Tour, donated a top-of-the-line Foresight GCQuad launch monitor. The other four are excellent Flightscope Launch Monitors.

To make the space even more comfortable, the room has a stereo system and two 75-inch TVs to watch.

The room looks completely different from it did when Kesler began the project four years ago. Back then the facility was a couple of nets in an simple concrete room off to the side of an old field house. Now, thanks to the efforts of Kesler — an Elbert County graduate who coached there (one of his star football pupils was Mecole Hardman), left and returned — and an involved community, the Blue Devils have created their own showcase.

“We’ve just kind of made it our little home,” Kesler said. “The kids will come before school some days and hit or if we’re fixing to go to a golf tournament that may be two hours away, we made hit for 35-40 minutes before we leave. We’re very fortunate for the things we have.”

The Elbert County golf program raises most of its funds by hosting a pair of tournaments each year. The Blue Devil Shootout is a two-player scramble with a field of 144 players. The newest event is the Granite City Classic, which Kesler has capped at 100 players.

Now they’re taking their technical skills to another level. Kesler and his crew are taking a monitor and setting it up at the iconic Granite Bowl stadium. Players will be able to take a swing on a launch monitor and track the digital results on the big scoreboard at the stadium.

“We’ve already checked it and tested it,” Kesler said. “It’s going to be kind of like the TGL, but we’re just doing a long-drive format.”

The emphasis on the new facility and the technical aspect of the game has helped the Elbert County program. More players are getting involved; there were 19 boys and 13 girls two years ago — high numbers for a Class A school.

“With all the technology we have in there, with the cameras and computers and all that, an old football coach can become a pretty good golf coach, because he can ready,” Kesler said. “I couldn’t teach a golf swing without those computers. I’m a golf idiot when it comes to take, but because I can look at a computer screen, it’s made us better.”