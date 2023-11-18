Eatonton Gatewood overwhelms Martinez Augusta Prep

It was a tough night for Martinez Augusta Prep which was overmatched by Eatonton Gatewood in this 54-12 verdict.
Last season, Eatonton Gatewood and Martinez Augusta Prep squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Martinez Augusta Prep.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Editors' Picks
The Latest