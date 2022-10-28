Duluth Notre Dame chalks up convincing victory over Atlanta Cross Keys

Duluth Notre Dame swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Atlanta Cross Keys 39-6 in Georgia high school football on October 27.
Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.
The Irish Wolfhounds opened an enormous 18-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.
Duluth Notre Dame struck to a 39-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Irish Wolfhounds’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Indians’ 6-0 margin in the final quarter.
