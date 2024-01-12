Douglasville Alexander delivers statement win over Fairburn Langston Hughes

Douglasville Alexander’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fairburn Langston Hughes 85-53 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Jan. 11.
In recent action on Dec. 27, Fairburn Langston Hughes faced off against Fayetteville Fayette County and Douglasville Alexander took on Douglasville Douglas County on Jan. 5 at Douglasville Douglas County High School.
