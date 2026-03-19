Atlanta Hawks Hawks scorch Mavericks, grab 11th straight win Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder, left, greets Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during a break in their game against the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena, Monday, March 16, 2026, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 124-112. (Jason Getz/AJC)

DALLAS - The Hawks have now won 11 straight games. They downed the Mavericks 135-120 at the American Airlines Center. Quick stats: CJ McCollum had 24 points and seven assists. Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished with 22 points. Jalen Johnson had 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Dyson Daniels had 19 points and six rebounds with Onyeka Okongwu chipping in 12 points and nine rebounds.

Jonathan Kuminga had 16 points and five rebounds off the bench. Key play Kuminga has worked to get himself back into form as the Hawks managed a left knee injury. The Hawks forward has missed four of the last seven games while dealing with the effects of a left knee bone bruise. Now, Kuminga has played his second consecutive game and he bounced back from some shaky performances in his previous outings. Kuminga had a nice stretch in the first quarter where he helped the Hawks gain a little separation from the Mavericks. He scored a midrange jumper with 4:07 to play in the first, then he made a 3. He then found Gabe Vincent for a triple shortly after.

But, of course, Kuminga’s brightest highlight of the night came on a 75-foot 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter.