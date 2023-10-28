Covington Eastside delivers statement win over Winder-Barrow

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Bulldoggs’ expense.

Covington Eastside steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-3 edge.

The last time Covington Eastside and Winder-Barrow played in a 30-14 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Covington Eastside faced off against Athens Clarke Central.

