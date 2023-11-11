Cordele Crisp County defeats Hephzibah

Cordele Crisp County opened with a 19-6 advantage over Hephzibah through the first quarter.

The Cougars registered a 32-6 advantage at intermission over the Rebels.

Hephzibah bowed its back in the third quarter, chipping the deficit to 32-12.

The Cougars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-8 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Cordele Crisp County faced off against Thomasville and Hephzibah took on Augusta ARC on Oct. 27 at Hephzibah High School.

