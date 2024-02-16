Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli prevails over Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian 62-38 for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Feb. 15.
Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli jumped in front of Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian 15-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Vikings opened a meager 29-18 gap over the Patriots at halftime.
Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli roared to a 48-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-11 edge.
