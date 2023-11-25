Columbus Brookstone escapes Statesboro Bulloch in thin win

Columbus Brookstone posted a narrow 24-22 win over Statesboro Bulloch on Nov. 24 in Georgia football action.
Columbus Brookstone opened with a 7-6 advantage over Statesboro Bulloch through the first quarter.
The Gators moved a thin margin over the Cougars as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.
Columbus Brookstone broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-15 lead over Statesboro Bulloch.
The Gators enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.
