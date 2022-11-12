Cochran Bleckley County ekes out victory against Quitman Brooks County

With little to no wiggle room, Cochran Bleckley County nosed past Quitman Brooks County 14-10 on November 11 in Georgia football.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
The Trojans took a 3-0 lead over the Royals heading to the halftime locker room.
Quitman Brooks County moved ahead by earning a 10-7 advantage over Cochran Bleckley County at the end of the third quarter.
The Royals rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Trojans 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.
