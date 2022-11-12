ajc logo
Cochran Bleckley County ekes out victory against Quitman Brooks County

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

With little to no wiggle room, Cochran Bleckley County nosed past Quitman Brooks County 14-10 on November 11 in Georgia football.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Trojans took a 3-0 lead over the Royals heading to the halftime locker room.

Quitman Brooks County moved ahead by earning a 10-7 advantage over Cochran Bleckley County at the end of the third quarter.

The Royals rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Trojans 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Recently on October 28, Quitman Brooks County squared off with Alma Bacon County in a football game. For more, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

