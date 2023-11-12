Cedartown posts win at Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal’s expense

Cedartown darted in front of Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Golden Bears.

Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 21-7 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 3, Cedartown faced off against Tunnel Hill Northwest and Atlanta Holy Innocents Episcopal took on Atlanta Hapeville Charter on Nov. 3 at Atlanta Hapeville Charter.

