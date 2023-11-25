Cartersville shuts out Savannah Jenkins

A suffocating defense helped Cartersville handle Savannah Jenkins 35-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 24.
Cartersville moved in front of Savannah Jenkins 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Hurricanes fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Warriors’ expense.
Cartersville steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on Nov. 10, Cartersville faced off against Roswell Centennial and Savannah Jenkins took on Lithonia Arabia Mountain on Nov. 10 at Lithonia Arabia Mountain High School.
