Butler Taylor County slips past Mt. Vernon Montgomery County

Butler Taylor County finally found a way to top Mt. Vernon Montgomery County 28-21 for a Georgia high school football victory at Mt. Vernon Montgomery County High.

The first quarter gave Butler Taylor County an 8-0 lead over Mt. Vernon Montgomery County.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Vikings enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Eagles’ 21-20 advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Butler Taylor County faced off against Americus Southland.

