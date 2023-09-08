Brunswick Glynn carves slim margin over Glen St. Mary Baker County

Brunswick Glynn finally found a way to top Glen St. Mary Baker County 27-20 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 7.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.

Brunswick Glynn jumped in front of Glen St. Mary Baker County 20-12 to begin the final quarter.

The Wildcats closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the fourth quarter.

