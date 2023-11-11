Bremen dominates Cleveland White County

52 minutes ago

Bremen controlled the action to earn an impressive 40-17 win against Cleveland White County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 10.

Bremen opened with a 12-0 advantage over Cleveland White County through the first quarter.

The Warriors showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 19-10.

Bremen breathed fire to a 26-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Bremen faced off against Adairsville and Cleveland White County took on Jasper Pickens County on Oct. 27 at Cleveland White County High School.

