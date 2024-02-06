Boys Basketball Roundup – February 5, 2024

Recently on Jan. 26, Lawrenceville Discovery squared off with Suwanee North Gwinnett in a basketball game.

Gray Jones County survives for narrow win over McDonough Union Grove

Gray Jones County topped McDonough Union Grove 66-61 in a tough tilt in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 5.

In recent action on Jan. 23, McDonough Union Grove faced off against Locust Grove.

Savannah Bethesda dominates Walterboro Colleton Prep in convincing showing

Savannah Bethesda rolled past Walterboro Colleton Prep for a comfortable 70-32 victory for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Savannah Bethesda Academy on Feb. 5.

Last time Savannah Bethesda and Walterboro Colleton Prep played in a 63-32 game on Jan. 13, 2023.

In recent action on Jan. 30, Savannah Bethesda faced off against Estill Patrick Henry.

