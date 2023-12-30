Boys Basketball Roundup – December 29, 2023

Anderson Pendleton topped Social Circle 50-46 in a tough tilt in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 22, Anderson Pendleton squared off with Lexington Oglethorpe in a basketball game.

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic overcomes Harvest Sparkman

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic grabbed a 65-52 victory at the expense of Harvest Sparkman for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic High on Dec. 29.

Dacula overwhelms Fort Walton Beach

Dacula dominated Fort Walton Beach 70-50 in Florida boys basketball on Dec. 29.

Danielsville Madison County darts by Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park

Danielsville Madison County dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-21 win over Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park at Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park on Dec. 29 in Kentucky boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 21, Danielsville Madison County faced off against Anderson Pendleton.

Hampton Lovejoy squeezes past Opelika

Hampton Lovejoy posted a narrow 55-51 win over Opelika at Opelika High on Dec. 29 in Alabama boys high school basketball action.

Hendersonville Pope John Paul II sprints past Atlanta Douglass

Hendersonville Pope John Paul II collected a solid win over Atlanta Douglass in a 67-48 verdict during this Tennessee boys high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 21, Atlanta Douglass squared off with Benton Marshall County in a basketball game.

Monroe George Walton comes up short in matchup with Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep

Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep eventually beat Monroe George Walton 44-34 for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Monroe George Walton Academy on Dec. 29.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep faced off against Brunswick.

Milton Cambridge pushes over Peoria Glendale Prep

Milton Cambridge notched a win against Peoria Glendale Prep 46-34 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Mount Pleasant Lucy G. Beckham records thin win against Savannah Calvary Day

Mount Pleasant Lucy G. Beckham posted a narrow 54-52 win over Savannah Calvary Day in a South Carolina boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Portal edges past Statesboro in tough test

Portal topped Statesboro 59-56 in a tough tilt at Statesboro High on Dec. 29 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Powder Springs McEachern overcomes deficit to defeat Camden

Camden dented the scoreboard first, but Powder Springs McEachern responded to earn a 77-52 decision on Dec. 29 in New Jersey boys high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 19, Powder Springs McEachern squared off with Ramsey Don Bosco Prep in a basketball game.

Prestonsburg narrowly defeats Greensboro Lake Oconee

Prestonsburg pushed past Greensboro Lake Oconee for a 59-41 win during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Dec. 29.

Thomson prevails over North Augusta Fox Creek

Thomson dominated from start to finish in an imposing 82-57 win over North Augusta Fox Creek on Dec. 29 in South Carolina boys high school basketball action.

Recently on Dec. 18, North Augusta Fox Creek squared off with Augusta Aquinas in a basketball game.

Vienna James Madison collects victory over Roswell

Vienna James Madison notched a win against Roswell 50-33 in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 29.

Warrenton Briarwood routs Aiken Mead Hall Episcopal

Warrenton Briarwood scored early and often to roll over Aiken Mead Hall Episcopal 56-25 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Warsaw Gallatin County overcomes Trion

Warsaw Gallatin County eventually beat Trion 57-47 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 29.

Recently on Dec. 18, Trion squared off with Ringgold in a basketball game.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.