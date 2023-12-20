Ramsey Don Bosco Prep overwhelms Powder Springs McEachern

It was a tough night for Powder Springs McEachern which was overmatched by Ramsey Don Bosco Prep in this 76-50 verdict.
Ramsey Don Bosco Prep opened with a 24-15 advantage over Powder Springs McEachern through the first quarter.
The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Indians inched back to a 40-33 deficit.
Ramsey Don Bosco Prep pulled to a 71-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Ironmen held on with a 5-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.
