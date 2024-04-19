Boys Baseball Roundup – April 18, 2024

Alamo Wheeler County overcomes Hawkinsville

Alamo Wheeler County eventually beat Hawkinsville 12-9 in Georgia high school baseball on April 18.

In recent action on April 10, Hawkinsville faced off against Soperton Treutlen.

Alpharetta St. Francis bests Hiram

Alpharetta St. Francis controlled the action to earn an impressive 10-4 win against Hiram on April 18 in Georgia baseball.

In recent action on April 5, Hiram faced off against Marietta Osborne.

Atlanta Pace allows no points against Locust Grove Luella

Atlanta Pace’s defense throttled Locust Grove Luella, resulting in a 2-0 shutout in Georgia high school baseball action on April 18.

Recently on April 11, Atlanta Pace squared off with Stockbridge in a baseball game.

Douglasville South Paulding dominates Douglasville New Manchester

Douglasville South Paulding dominated from start to finish in an imposing 13-3 win over Douglasville New Manchester in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 18.

Hephzibah survives for narrow win over Augusta Cross Creek

Hephzibah finally found a way to top Augusta Cross Creek 10-9 in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 18.

Macon First Presbyterian Day allows no points against Eatonton Gatewood

Macon First Presbyterian Day’s defense throttled Eatonton Gatewood, resulting in a 7-0 shutout for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 18.

Recently on April 4, Macon First Presbyterian Day squared off with Cumming South Forsyth in a baseball game.

Marietta squeezes past Dallas North Paulding

Marietta topped Dallas North Paulding 6-5 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Dallas North Paulding High on April 18.

Ocilla Irwin County tops Pelham

Ocilla Irwin County scored early and often to roll over Pelham 16-1 for a Georgia high school baseball victory on April 18.

In recent action on April 10, Pelham faced off against Pearson Atkinson County and Ocilla Irwin County took on Quitman Brooks County on April 5 at Quitman Brooks County High School.

Savannah Benedictine Military allows no points against Bloomingdale New Hampstead

Defense dominated as Savannah Benedictine Military pitched a 17-0 shutout of Bloomingdale New Hampstead in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 18.

In recent action on April 12, Savannah Benedictine Military faced off against Jesup Wayne County.

Woodstock allows no points against Rome

Woodstock’s defense throttled Rome, resulting in a 13-0 shutout during this Georgia baseball game on April 18.

In recent action on April 4, Rome faced off against Douglasville Chapel Hill and Woodstock took on Lithonia Martin Luther King, Jr. on April 5 at Woodstock High School.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.