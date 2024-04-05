BreakingNews
BREAKING | Fulton jail inmate fatally stabbed by another inmate, sheriff says
Sports

Rome outlasts Douglasville Chapel Hill

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Kyle Trammell (26) reacts after he struck out to end the game during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Kyle Trammell (26) reacts after he struck out to end the game during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
By Sports Bot
46 minutes ago

Rome handed Douglasville Chapel Hill a tough 12-8 loss in Georgia high school baseball on April 4.

Recently on March 21, Rome squared off with Canton Creekview in a baseball game.

Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia cities to share federal grant for clean energy planning

Credit: TNS

Fulton jail inmate fatally stabbed by another inmate, sheriff says
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

King family mourns at emotional ceremony on assassination anniversary

Terra cotta pipes, old sewers add complexity to rebuilding Atlanta's Gulch

Terra cotta pipes, old sewers add complexity to rebuilding Atlanta's Gulch

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CNN Center is no more. Atlanta icon’s new name is now ‘The Center’
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Watkinsville Oconee County defense stifles White Cass
46m ago
Trion crushes Rome Armuchee
46m ago
Monroe Area darts by Covington Alcovy
46m ago
Featured

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

So, a cat walked into a bar ... and has everyone wrapped around his fuzzy paws
Can’t find eclipse glasses anywhere? Make these DIY pinhole cameras, projectors instead
After weird start on road, Braves come home with chance to get on roll