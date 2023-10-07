Bowdon overwhelms Forest Park

Bowdon rolled past Forest Park for a comfortable 63-14 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Bowdon an 18-0 lead over Forest Park.

The Red Devils registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Bowdon stormed to a 56-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers closed the lead with a 14-7 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bowdon and Forest Park squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Bowdon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bowdon faced off against Temple.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.