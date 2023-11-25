Bowdon dominates Vienna Dooly County in convincing showing

Bowdon recorded a big victory over Vienna Dooly County 55-28 on Nov. 24 in Georgia football.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.
The Red Devils fought to a 20-14 halftime margin at the Bobcats’ expense.
Bowdon darted to a 35-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Red Devils held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Recently on Nov. 10, Bowdon squared off with Butler Taylor County in a football game.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.